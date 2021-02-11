Tralee Courthouse among over three dozen courthouses having video technology installed

Tralee Courthouse is among over three dozen courthouses which are having video technology installed.

The district courtroom in the courts complex hasn’t had the technology to show CCTV footage previously.

However, when required, the district court uses the circuit courtroom for cases with CCTV evidence.

The Courts Service says Tralee is one of 37 facilities nationwide which are having video technology installed as part of a €1.5 million programme, while equipment will be upgraded in a further ten courthouses.