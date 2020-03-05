Tralee court hears man accused of sexual exploitation of a child went to guards after hearing rape claim

Tralee Circuit Court has heard a man went to the guards after a 17-year-old girl accused him of raping her.

Two men are denying nine charges for the sexual exploitation of a child and two of having sexual intercourse with that child, who was 16 at the time.

Listeners are advised some details may cause distress.

It’s alleged the offences occurred at two locations in Kerry over a three-month period during the last decade.

The first accused is charged with seven counts of sexual exploitation and one of having sex with a child.

During cross-examination, the court heard the alleged victim texted the man accusing him of raping her over a year previously.

Senior counsel Colman Cody said his client was so shocked and bewildered by the claim at the time, that he went to the guards and reported what she had said.

Mr Cody asked the complainant if she had a crush on his client when she was 16; she denied this, saying they were working in close quarters during the period so it was usual to cross paths.

She also denied being hostile to the accused man’s partner when they met.

He also asked why, when she was 15, her mother arranged a number of consultations with a psychiatrist.

The complainant said her mother, with whom she didn’t have a good relationship, thought her daughter might have been bipolar, an opinion she wrongly formed following Google searches.

The trial continues this morning with public access restricted.