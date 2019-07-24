Tralee court hears high-speed chase ended when accused’s car ran out of fuel

Tralee Circuit Court heard a high-speed chase ended when the accused’s car ran out of fuel.

36-year-old James Dee of Kilcox, Lisselton had pleaded guilty to numerous offences, including endangerment, dangerous driving, criminal damage, drink driving, driving without insurance and driving without a valid licence.

The charges arose following a high-speed chase that lasted for 35 minutes through a number of villages in North Kerry and into the town of Tralee earlier this year.

Giving evidence in Tralee Circuit Court, Garda Daniel Dillion said he was conducting checkpoints in North Kerry on the 24th March of this year.

The garda said the accused – driving a Volkswagen – slowed as he approached a checkpoint in Kilflynn; however, he sped up suddenly and failed to stop at the checkpoint.

Mr Dee’s driving forced Garda Dillion and a colleague to jump into a roadside dyke.

They then followed the accused through a number of villages, including Abbeydorney and Ardfert, where he reversed into a garda patrol car.

During the pursuit, Mr Dee travelled at 140 km/h through a 50km/h zone, drove on the wrong side of the road and overtook a car on a blind bend while crossing a bridge.

The chase came to an end when his car ran out of fuel.

Following this, the accused attempted to assault garda and later was found with a blood alcohol reading nearly six times the legal limit.

The father-of-four has previous convictions in both Ireland and the UK.

Defending barrister Brian McInereny said his client had a considerable work history in the UK, however, he’s struggled with addiction issues in recent years.

Judge Tom O’Donnell imposed an 18-month sentence for the endangerment charge, along with a number of shorter, concurrent sentences, and disqualified Mr Dee from driving for a period of seven years.

The sentence was backdated to March.