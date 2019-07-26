Tralee court hears that a garda’s bicep tore during an assault

Tralee Circuit Court has heard a garda’s bicep tore during an assault.

Finbarr Walsh of Knockananlig, Castleisland had pleaded guilty to assault causing harm, when details of the offence were read to the court, outlining his attack on a member of An Garda Siochana in 2016.

Garda Mike Dalton said in evidence that he and Garda Matthew O’Mahony entered the accused’s property in Castleisland on 1st June, 2016, following a report he had absconded from the psychiatric unit in UHK.

Mr Walsh wasn’t there, however, gardaí found him on Main Street shortly afterwards.

Upon seeing the gardaí, the accused threw a bag at them and verbally abused them.

He then punched and kicked both gardaí, landing a kick on the inside of Garda O’Mahony’s left arm.

A medical report revealed the garda suffered a complete tear of his bicep muscle and minor damage to his wrist.

Garda O’Mahony was off work for nine months following the incident and only returned to full duties a year later.

In mitigation, Brian McInereny said his client has had significant mental health issues in the past and was previously deemed unfit to plea.

He was seeking bail for his client in Tralee Circuit Court – a request to which the gardaí were not objecting.

Judge Tom O’Donnell granted the request, provided Mr Walsh keep to a number of conditions, which include purchasing a mobile phone and giving the number to gardaí.

He granted bail and adjourned the matter to December 5th.

Judge O’Donnell also commended Garda O’Mahony on his empathy and compassion, despite the injury suffered.