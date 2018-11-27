Tralee court hears fourteen ambulances and helicopter called to scene of road crash

Tralee Circuit Court has heard fourteen ambulances and a helicopter were called to the scene of a road crash involving nine children.

37-year-old Thomas Burke of 17 Slip Heights, Bantry, Co Cork pleaded guilty to careless driving causing serious harm on the main Tralee to Killarney road on the evening of December 29th 2014.

The court heard Thomas Burke was driving a mini-bus with his wife and six children and towing a trailer when he failed to take a left-hand bend near Farranfore and crossed the white line to the opposite carriage.





The mini-bus hit the front of a hire car containing the Stuttard family who were in Kerry for a holiday.

In a Victim Impact Statement, the Stuttard family outlined they suffered in the crash; Andrew, who was driving, suffered a severe fracture to his arm and needed two plates inserted at Cork University Hospital and his wife Karen had a displaced fracture and dislocation of her elbow and a broken metatarsal.

Their three boys suffered abdominal injuries, fractures and one son was transferred to Cork with a bleed on the brain.

All of the family reported suffering from flash backs and anxiety.

Mr Burke, who has a previous conviction for dangerous driving, and his family were also injured in the crash.

The court heard speed, alcohol and the condition of the vehicle were not factors in the crash but that Mr Burke had a momentary error in judgement.

Judge Tom O’Donnell said this is a very serious matter, he adjourned sentencing in the case until March 21st next.