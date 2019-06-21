Tralee court hears an error led to a man going to prison despite being granted bail

Tralee Circuit Court has heard an error led to a man going to prison instead of being released on bail.

The matter was brought to a special sitting of the court this afternoon, where it was claimed by the man’s legal team that he should have been released on bail three weeks ago.

Judge Patrick Meghan imposed a prohibition order, which restricts the publication of the man’s details.

The man is represented by Pádraig O’Connell Solicitors.

State solicitor Edward O’Sullivan told the court two applications were being made this afternoon: the first involves the vacating — or the removal — of a warrant issued yesterday, which required the man’s presence at an upcoming circuit court hearing.

The second, which is due to be signed in the prison where the man is detained, is required to facilitate his immediate release.

Mr O’Sullivan said the mix up arose from a mistake in a local district court, where the person drawing up the warrant indicated the man was to be remanded in custody, as opposed to being remanded on bail.

He said the matter is currently being rectified and a new warrant will be sent to the prison today, which will be signed by the man in the presence of the prison governor.

Barrister Katie O’Connell, represented by Pádraig O’Connell Solicitors, claimed her client has been in prison for three weeks, despite being granted bail.

She said evidence was given by a member of An Garda Siochana at a court sitting yesterday, which claimed the detained man consented to the removal of bail; Ms O’Connell did not accept the claim.

Judge Patrick Meghan accepted Mr O’Sullivan’s requests.