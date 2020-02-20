Tralee court hears claims former garda downloaded and deleted child pornography from his computer

It’s alleged a former garda residing in Tralee downloaded and then deleted child pornography from his computer.

John McHugh of 6 Ard Na Lí, Tralee is charged with having knowingly had in his possession child pornography, which was electronically stored, on dates unknown between 3rd August, 2006 and 28th May, 2009.

He is denying the charge.

Prosecutor Tom Rice outlined the case to the jury of seven men and five women in his opening address.

He defined what constituted “knowing possession”, an element which forms part of the charge against 66-year-old Mr McHugh.

It’s the prosecution’s case that the former garda knowingly downloaded images of young girls to his home computer between August 2006 and May 2009, later deleting them from the device.

Mr Rice claimed that even though images are deleted from a device, experts can recover images from an unallocated space; he alleges this is what happened in this instance.

He says it’s not his intention to show the recovered images to the jury.

The trial continues this morning in Tralee Circuit Court under Judge Tom O’Donnell.