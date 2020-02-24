IT Tralee course nominated for Irish Construction Excellence Award

A course at the Institute of Technology Tralee has been nominated for an Irish Construction Excellence Award.

The Springboard+ Certificate in Building Information Modelling with Revit is shortlisted in the Third Level Course – Postgraduate or CPD category of the awards.

Founded in 1993, the Irish Construction Excellence Awards honour the contracting sector, including colleges offering construction related courses.

The awards will take place on March 28th in Dublin.

Anyone interested in studying part time at IT Tralee can view the lifelong learning prospectus here.