A Tralee couple has won €5,500 in prizes from an international retailer.

Lisa Curran and David Dillane answered the public call from Aldi, which had asked for couples who’ve had their 2020 wedding plans cancelled to get in contact.

The couple subsequently won Aldi’s Valentine’s Walking Up the Aisle Competition.

They’ve won €5,500 worth of wine and flowers for their wedding, which is now scheduled for 2022 in the Ballyroe Heights Hotel, Tralee.