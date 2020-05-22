Tralee councillors sign off works plan for 2020

The Tralee Northern Relief Road and realigning the Tralee to Fenit road are among the projects that have been signed off on by councillors.

Tralee Municipal District councillors have agreed to the 2020 works programme.

However, Tralee MD Manager Michael Scannell warned that the programme was developed on the basis of grant aid being provided prior to the pandemic and on the assumption the funding will continue.

This year, it’s hoped €1.7 million will be spent on the road restoration improvement programme, over €660,000 on restoration maintenance and €47,000 on Community Involvement Scheme projects at Ballyseedy and Curraheen.

In the past year, works were progressed on the R558 Tralee to Fenit road and land was acquired for the Clash to Ballymullen road and Tralee Northern Relief Road, which will allow the schemes to proceed to construction this year.

€1 million is earmarked for the Clash Cross to Ballymullen scheme, €380,000 for the Tralee to Fenit realignment and €800,000 is allocated to the Tralee Northern Relief Road.

€15,000 will be used for Liscahane Bridge

€125,000 is to be used for safety works at the Connolly Park junction.

Drainage funding of €70,000 will be used for local secondary and local tertiary roads, which are in a very poor condition.