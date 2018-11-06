Tralee councillors to seek meeting with IDA on advanced technology building

Tralee Municipal District councillors are seeking a meeting with IDA Ireland to discuss the vacant advanced technology building.

Fine Gael Cllr Jim Finucane said it is hugely disappointing that the multi-million-euro facility at the Kerry Technology Park, which was completed in March 2017, is still lying idle.

Cllr Finucane says the town needs the facility to be occupied.





The local authority is to write to the IDA requesting a meeting with CEO and Abbeydorney native Martin Shanahan and Regional Manager for the South-West Ray O’Connor.

In August, IDA Ireland said a short-term reservation had been placed on the 2,300 square metre building.