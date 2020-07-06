Tralee councillors approve planning for Island of Geese developments

Tralee councillors have approved planning for two developments in the Island of Geese.

The Chief Executive’s reports on the public realm and office block at the site of the former Denny bacon factory came before Tralee Municipal District councillors today for approval.

They’re part 8 developments, where planning is sought for council developments.

These reports follow a period of public consultation, where people’s views were sought on the proposed developments.

The plans include a three-storey office development with a restaurant/café retail unit on the ground floor.

There’s also a public realm space including a linear park, children’s play area, and shallow amphitheatre.

Many of the submissions on the office block were from people who questioned the need for office space in the town centre.

The report, however, details a survey carried out in May as part of the Atlantic Economic Corridor project that showed there were only 10 offices available to rent or let in Tralee town centre.

The Tralee councillors unanimously backed the plans, meaning planning permission has now been granted for the office block and public realm.