Tralee councillor says HAP tenants feel discriminated against

A Kerry county councillor claims that tenants on the Housing Assistance Payment scheme feel discriminated against.

The issue was raised at the recent Tralee Municipal District meeting.

Sinn Fein Cllr Deirdre Ferris says some landlords will not take on HAP tenants and there is systematic descrimination.

She said she is aware of a pregnant woman and her two children who are at risk of entering emergency accommodation as she is finding it difficult to finding housing as a HAP tenant.

Cllr Ferris believes the seven week wait for HAP approval is a turn off for landlords:

Mayor of Tralee, Jim Finucane, who is also an estate agent said he knows landlords who are selling properties.

He said we are about to hit a wall in the coming months as no private housing is being built and something needs to be done:

Tralee MD Manager, Michael Scannell said the council’s housing department is involved in ongoing negotiations with landlords.