Tralee councillor feels disabled parking permits handed out too freely by doctors

A Tralee councillor feels Disabled Person’s Parking Permits have been handed out too freely by doctors.

Cllr Terry O’Brien, who works with the Irish Wheelchair Association, says this summer was his busiest in dealing with complaints about abuse of blue parking bays, which are specially for Disabled Person’s Parking Permit holders.

The Labour councillor, who himself uses a wheelchair, is welcoming a new, stricter system for applying for such permits, but believes doctors have been too quick in the past to sign forms for them.

Cllr O’Brien also says there’s regular abuse of Disabled Person’s Parking Permits by family members, who use them without the permit holder being with them.

He says another issue which arose in Kerry this summer, was campervans, which had disabled parking permits displayed, parking and staying in blue bays for up to three days.

Cllr O’Brien says because there’s no time limit in Kerry for the amount of time a vehicle can spend in a blue bay, people coming into towns to shop have been left without access to parking.