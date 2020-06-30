Tralee company sees substantial rise in demand due to SMEs

Tralee based company Schoolbooks.ie has seen a substantial rise in demand due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It’s Ireland’s largest online retailer of schoolbooks, stocking primary and secondary school books, stationery, exam papers, revision guides, and school bags.

School closures led to thousands of parents home-schooling their children, which has resulted in a big demand on Schoolbooks.ie.

In order to urgently fulfil orders and replenish stock, the company raised €100,000 through peer-to-peer lender, Linked Finance, which has provided over €5 million to SMEs since the beginning of March.