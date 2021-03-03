Tralee company named Operational Risk Solution of the Year

Tralee company ViClarity has been named Operational Risk Solution of the Year for the second year running by InsuranceERM.

The competition judges stated the increasing regulatory focus on operational resilience and the changing environment makes the need for operational risk solutions critical.

They found ViClarity was the solution that went above and beyond to assist insurers during the recent pandemic and beyond.

ViClarity’s Governance, Risk and Compliance solutions are being utilised by over 50 European insurers as well as a growing customer base in North America and Canada. With a growing emphasis on remote working, the ViClarity software is helping insurers collaborate in a better and smarter way across multiple jurisdictions.