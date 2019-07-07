Tralee club celebrates Pieta House Amber Flag award

A Tralee club is celebrating its Amber status today.

Kerins O Rahillys GAA hosted a family day in the club grounds to celebrate the raising of the Pieta House Amber Flag.

The club initiated a Mental Health and Fitness Programme amongst players to promote health and wellbeing.

They celebrated at the club grounds today with guest speakers including Elma Walsh of the LiveLife Foundation.

The Pieta House Amber Flag initiative recognises the individual efforts of primary and secondary schools, companies, and groups to create healthy, inclusive environments that support mental well-being