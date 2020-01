A Tralee clothing store is relocating at the end of the month.

Ela Maria, located on Bridge Street, first opened on Rock Street in 1989.

The store is closing on the 29th of this month and will relocate to its flagship store in Newcastle West, Co Limerick.

It’s the second clothing store to announce its departure from the Tralee town centre in recent days, following on from Swamp’s decision to cease trading on Friday evening.