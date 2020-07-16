Tralee cllr demands answers saying IDA building is turning into a debacle

A Tralee councillor is demanding answers from the IDA about their Advanced Technology Building in Tralee, saying it’s turning into a debacle.

Fine Gael Cllr Jim Finucane says the multi-million development is a waste of taxpayer’s money as it’s lying idle, despite a UK company announcing 19 months ago that it was opening a facility in it.

The IDA’s multi-million-euro Advanced Technology Building in the Kerry Technology Park in Tralee was completed in March 2017.

UK based company Central Pharma announced in December 2018 that it was establishing a €2 million specialised packaging and supply centre in the IDA facility.

Cllr Jim Finucane there’s no clear indication as to whether a lease has been signed, if it’s binding one, or if there’s a get out clause in it.

He wants to know when Central Pharma will begin operations and start recruiting.

He says it beggars belief that this piece of infrastructure the town has for attracting industry is in no man’s land, as it’s neither available nor not available.

He feels it’s turning out to be a debacle, and wants a statement from IDA on what the status is legally, as it’s a waste of taxpayers’ money.