IT Tralee and CIT not rowing over posts in new university

There is no row between IT Tralee and Cork Institute of Technology over senior roles in the new joint university.

That’s according to the new interim president of IT Tralee, Brendan O’Donnell.

According to a report in today’s Irish Times, the president of Cork Institute of Technology, Barry O’Connor, is strongly opposed to any 50-50 split of senior roles in the new joint university – the Munster Technological University.

The paper says CIT, which would make up 80 per cent of the planned University, wants up to 80 per cent of senior roles.

But IT interim president Brendan O’Donnell says there is no row.

The report also referenced Higher Education Authority concerns over IT Tralee’s cashflow and deficit.

Mr O’Donnell says this is not a new story and the IT are working with the HEA and department of education.

An international panel is due at CIT this week and and will be in Tralee next week to assess their joint bid to become a technological university.