IT Tralee and CIT confident the state will cover remaining integration costs associated with merger

IT Tralee and CIT are confident the state will cover the remaining integration costs associated with their merger.

The Munster Technological University is the planned result of the merger between the Institute of Technology Tralee and Cork Institute of Technology, a process which was first mooted in 2009.

In recent months, an international panel recommended the merger be delayed, as it felt the administrative, managerial and financial capacities to take on university functions were not assured.

Deloitte, a financial consulting and auditing firm, completed a report earlier this year on the merger.

They examined the MTU in a number of areas, including student and staff profiles, research activity criteria and integration costs.

The merger had direct costs of €8.4 million up to the end of 2017.

In the application, an outline of €12 million was given in relation to integration costs over an eight-year period, beginning in 2020; a subsequent examination increased this to €14.3 million.

In its report, Deloitte Ireland says the MTU is confident the integration costs will be funded by the state, in addition to the normal state grants.

A 2014 funding report submitted by the institutes showed that they planned to contribute 40% of the direct merger costs.

According to the latest Higher Education Authority report, IT Tralee and CIT received over €66 million in state grants in 2017.