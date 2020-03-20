Tralee Chamber calls for rates waiver for extended period

Tralee Chamber Alliance is calling for commercial rates for businesses affected by coronavirus to be waived for an extended period of time.

It’s after the government confirmed businesses directly impacted by the outbreak could defer rates for three months.

Tralee Chamber Alliance says it recognises the three-month deferral is short-term and only a pre-emptive measure.

It’s urging all local authority rates for affected businesses to be waived entirely for an extended period of time, but it’s cautioning that not every business will qualify for this.

The chamber acknowledges this measure would call on central Government to provide extraordinary funding to councils to fund the deficit in rates.

Chief Executive of Tralee Chamber Alliance, Ken Tobin says Kerry receives a significant portion of rates revenue from businesses most impacted by the crisis, and these businesses now need significant support.

He says they’re fully aware a targeted rates holiday for affected businesses will create an insurmountable funding issue for Kerry County Council to deliver on essential services.

He adds they’ve already engaged with central Government, urging them to step in to support councils by bridging the gap in expected commercial rates returns.