Tralee Chamber ask people to help reverse trend of business closures pre-COVID19

Tralee Chamber is asking the people of Tralee to help them reverse the trend of business closures that affected the town pre-COVID19.

They want people to commit to supporting every business in the town centre to reopen, and to back their MyTralee movement.

MyTralee is an online listing of Tralee businesses that are open for trading or approaching their reopening date.

There’s also support for businesses to reopen and to trade online.

The people of Tralee are being asked buy from Tralee shops, to encourage friends and family in Ireland to visit Tralee hotels later this year, and for people to choose Tralee first for their nights out.

Local businesses who want to go online or to improve their online offering will be connected with local specialists and service providers who can provide that assistance.

Companies who are interested in taking up the offer are asked to register their interest by emailing [email protected]