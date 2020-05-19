Tralee Chamber ask people to help reverse trend of business closures pre-COVID19

"This is My Tralee, and I'm going to support it" Harder than closing, reopening is going to be even more difficult, but Tralee Chamber is calling on all businesses and the people of Tralee to be united in making sure no one gets left behind.As part of the MyTralee movement, today Tralee are launching a new online business marketplace aimed at supporting businesses in the town through the 'Reopening' stages. The marketplace is hosted on the Tralee.ie website under https://tralee.ie/mytralee/In a show of solidarity for their town and their colleagues, Tralee Chamber are asking the people of Tralee to help them reverse the trend of business closures that affected the town pre-covid19, by committing to supporting every business in the town centre to reopen. To help this commitment they are calling on the people of Tralee, and Kerry to support the Kingdom's Capital in their MyTralee movement.United, the businesses of Tralee will commit to doing everything possible to make Tralee the safest town in Ireland for their customers, by seeking 100% compliance on social distancing and public safety measures in their businesses and throughout the town.Tralee Chamber are offering a range of initiatives, including a 'MyTralee' online listing of Tralee businesses across a range of categories, who are open for trading or approaching their 'Reopening Date', along with support across a number of key areas to assist businesses to reopen and to

Tralee Chamber is asking the people of Tralee to help them reverse the trend of business closures that affected the town pre-COVID19.

They want people to commit to supporting every business in the town centre to reopen, and to back their MyTralee movement.

MyTralee is an online listing of Tralee businesses that are open for trading or approaching their reopening date.

There’s also support for businesses to reopen and to trade online.

The people of Tralee are being asked buy from Tralee shops, to encourage friends and family in Ireland to visit Tralee hotels later this year, and for people to choose Tralee first for their nights out.

 

Local businesses who want to go online or to improve their online offering will be connected with local specialists and service providers who can provide that assistance.

Companies who are interested in taking up the offer are asked to register their interest by emailing [email protected]

 

