Tralee Chamber Alliance use of town’s public spaces needs to be enhanced

Tralee Chamber Alliance says the way in which public spaces are used in the town needs to be enhanced.

The chamber has issued their final set of proposals on its roadmap for rebuilding Tralee.

Tralee Chamber Alliance says this week’s proposals focus on the vibrancy of the town centre and planning ahead for the future of retailing in towns like Tralee.

The chamber wants to see a renewed focus on bringing back the vibrancy of Tralee in compliance with the easing of restrictions in the coming months.

Chief Executive of Tralee Chamber, Ken Tobin says the recent URDF funding announcement for the town is timely.

He says these funds are going to transform sections of the town, adding it’s vital to focus on how we use the new and existing public spaces in the town centre to increase footfall and dwell time.

He says they will be supporting a concerted effort into attracting people to Tralee and encouraging dwell time in the town centre.

Meanwhile, Tralee Chamber also wants a dedicated Retail Strategy for Tralee; it believes the potential for growth and employment in the retail sector in the town merits its own dedicated strategy.

The chamber says Tralee presents the strongest retail offering in the region, adding it has all the assets needed to be used as a case-study at a national level and be piloted for a new form of retail revival.