Tralee Chamber Alliance managing consultant believes hospitality sector wages are too high

The Managing Consultant with Tralee Chamber Alliance believes wages are too high in the hospitality sector in Kerry.

The comments follow a survey of over twenty hotels and restaurants in Tralee which shows businesses are concerned about a decrease in customers amid rising costs.

Tralee Chamber Alliance completed the survey as part of an Economic Tourism Strategy for Tralee for the next seven years.

The downturn in the sector is being blamed on a range of factors including the increase in VAT, insurance costs, a decline in American tourists, uncertainty around Brexit, increase in the minimum wage and a shortage of staff.

Ken Tobin of Tralee Chamber Alliance told Jerry O’Sullivan that access to the county also needs to improve: