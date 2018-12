Tralee Chamber Alliance is to create a new festival to get the Institute of Technology Tralee students involved in the town.

It’ll take place next September, when the Tralee Food Festival was traditionally held.

The last food festival was the most successful one to date, and to build on this, Tralee Chamber Alliance is moving it to the May Bank Holiday weekend.

Managing Consultant of the alliance, Ken Tobin says this will be one of the town’s main events of the year: