Tralee Chamber Alliance CEO accuses some big stores of exploiting loopholes to sell non-essential items

The chief executive of Tralee Chamber Alliance is accusing some big stores of exploiting loopholes to sell non-essential items.

Ken Tobin has received complaints and photographic evidence of items that are not deemed as essential, being sold by larger outlets.

He says it’s unfair on the small independent retailers, who are currently closed under Level 5 restrictions.

Mr Tobin says there seems to be one rule for bigger outlets and another for smaller businesses, adding it goes against the spirit of solidarity in these challenging times.

He says the moral code needs to be complied with: