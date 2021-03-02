Tralee Chamber Alliance calls for ‘above the shop’ student accommodation in town centre

All future student housing in Tralee should be developed as ‘above the shop’ accommodation.

That’s the view of Tralee Chamber Alliance, which says Tralee should embrace its new status of being a university town.

The chamber also says over 200 jobs need to be created in the town centre every year.

Tralee Chamber Alliance says all future student accommodation should be ring-fenced for ‘above the shop’ accommodation within the town centre.

It says Tralee must embrace and capitalise on its designation as a university town, in order to encourage more graduates to stay and work in Kerry.

The chamber alliance also proposes that Tralee focus on a clear target of creating 225 new jobs in the town centre each year.

It says the population of the town is set to grow by 30% by 2040.

Advisor to Tralee Chamber and former Tánaiste, Dick Spring, says the proposals need to be implemented right now so that vacant buildings are prepared for occupancy and that jobs are created in the town centre.

He added that measures such as the student accommodation needs and locating public and private employment back in the town centre will be a catalyst for creating more opportunities for Tralee.