Tralee CBS are aiming for a Munster football championship double over their great rivals St Brendan’s Killarney this afternoon.

The two Kerry schools will meet in the Frewen Cup Final at 1.30 in Austin Stack Park.

The Green’s senior side got the better of The Sem in the Corn Uí Mhuirí last Sunday and the Tralee side will be hoping to complete the double by claiming the Under 16-and-a-half crown today.