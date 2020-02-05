Tralee CBS Into Frewen Cup Final

Tralee CBS are through to the Munster Colleges Football Final.

The Green won their Under 16.5 Frewen Cup Semi-Final by 1-16 to 2-8 against High School Clonmel in Rathkeale.

They’ve set up a meeting with either St Brendan’s College Killarney or St Francis College Rochestown in the Final on the 26th of February.

The Sem play their semi-final today at 1 o’clock in Millstreet.

Meanwhile, St Michael’s Listowel entertain Presentation Milltown in the quarter final of the Corn Roibeard Uí Bhuachalla at 1 o’clock.

In Under 15 E Munster Colleges Hurling…

Pobail Scoil Inbhear Sceine Kenmare take on Desmond College Gortboy this afternoon.