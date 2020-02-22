Tralee CBS Come Out On Top In Corn Ui Mhuiri Final

Tralee CBS are Corn Ui Mhuiri winners

Joint winning managers are Tim McMahon and Mike Tim O Sullivan

St Brendan’s Killarney Manager is Gary McGrath

On a damp day in Fitzgerald Stadium, it was Tralee CBS who made a quick start to this final.

Tralee ran into a 3-point lead before Kerry U20 footballer Sean Quilter found the net for the Tralee school, before knocking over another score from a free making it Tralee CBS 1-4 St Brendan’s Killarney 0-0 after 10 minutes.

But were things about to change, a penalty to St Brendan’s was converted by Emmet O Shea which was soon followed by a point.

As the game approached half time, St Brendan’s enjoyed a little more possession of the ball and got a couple more scores to keep the Killarney side in the game.

But things were to take a turn before the break, Conor Hayes with a goal of the season contender.

Heading into the interval, Tralee CBS had the lead and it is hard to see St Brendan’s getting back into this one.

Tralee CBS 2-10 St Brendan’s 1-4.

Well St Brendan’s started the second half on the front foot, maybe the game was about to tip in a different direction. The Killarney side scoring 5 unanswered scores after 10 minutes, 2-10 to 1-9 with 40 on the clock.

The trend wasn’t letting up and after the 3-quarter mark St Brendan’s had the gap cut to just 2 point, leaving the score on 2-10 to 1-12.

17 minutes into the second half was the time that Tralee scored their first point of the second half to put two points between the sides.

But on 50 minutes, Tralee CBS had a penalty but Eoin O Sullivan of St Brendan’s made a fantastic save to keep St Brendan’s within arm’s reach.

Just 2 minutes later, Conor Hayes knocking in Tralee’s 3rd goal of the day, stretching the gap to 6 points with under 5 minutes remaining.

And that man again, Conor Hayes got his hattrick in the closing minutes, putting Tralee CBS into a 4-14 to a 1-14 lead.

The game started to slow up towards the finish and just a point more a piece scored.

Full Time in Killarney

Tralee CBS 4-15

St Brendan’s Killarney 1-15

