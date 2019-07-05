Tralee businessman not confident Judicial Council Bill will help reduce insurance premiums

A Tralee businessman is not confident that the Judicial Council Bill will help reduce insurance premiums.

Chair of the Aqua Dome, Denis Reen has been campaigning on the issue for years.

Last year, the indoor water world revealed its insurance premiums had increased by €30,000 in just one year.

The Dáil has passed legislation which will see personal injury guidelines developed to inform a judicial council.

These guidelines will replace the Book of Quantum and will help guide judges who are deciding how much should be awarded in personal injury cases.

Mr Reen says it’s recognised that there’s a problem with the amount paid out in claims in this country.

He’s glad the legislation has progressed but has doubts whether judges will address the issue: