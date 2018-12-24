Tralee businesses support Secret Santa for Adapt refuge workers

A woman who’s availing of services from Adapt Kerry Women’s Refuge organised a Secret Santa to thank staff for their support.

The woman, known as Annie, is staying with the refuge and took it upon herself to arrange surprise gifts for the 16 workers there.

Adapt helped over 90 families affected by domestic violence this year.

Annie contacted several businesses in Tralee including Celsius Menswear, Sean Taaffe Group, Shaw’s, Garvey’s SuperValu and CH Chemists.

The businesses gave gifts to Annie who placed them under the centre’s Christmas tree for the staff to find.

Acting general manager of Adapt, Emma O’Mahony says they were overwhelmed.