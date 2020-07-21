Tralee businesses invited to take part in Frontline Fridays campaign

Businesses in Tralee are being invited to take part in the Frontline Fridays campaign.

It was launched by Tralee Chamber’s retail team to recognise the significant role the frontline teams in Kerry have played in recent months.

The Chamber is urging businesses to reward frontline staff each Friday; they can do this in any way including offering free coffee with their lunch or a gift with each purchase.

Chair of the retail team in Tralee Chamber, Sandra Rusk says it’s a simple gesture to say thanks and show appreciation for everything they’ve done.

This initiative will run each Friday until the end of September.

The retail team of Tralee Chamber have developed a suite of social media packs and posters for local businesses that want to take part in the Frontline Fridays campaign.

Contact [email protected] to avail of these packs and for instructions on how to participate.