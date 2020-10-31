Tralee businesses encouraged to tell Christmas story in window display competition

Tralee businesses are being urged to tell their Christmas story, with the launch of a Christmas Window Display competition.

Tralee Chamber Alliance is calling on businesses in the town to get involved in the competition and have their Christmas window display ready by December 1st.

The competition will include two overall winners, one judged by the Retail Team of Tralee Chamber and the other voted by the public through social media.

Chamber Retail Team Chairperson Sandra Rusk says with no town centre parade this year, the focus needs to be on creating a feel good atmosphere in town, and she’s hoping all the businesses in town can help.

Businesses wishing to take part can register by emailing [email protected], and full competition details can be found at tralee.ie/christmaswindow2020.