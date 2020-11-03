Tralee business owner offers food and help to anyone struggling due to COVID-19 pandemic

A Tralee business owner is offering food and help to anyone who is struggling as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Owner of Subway in Oakpark, Tralee, Sarah Dundon posted a message on the business’s Facebook page urging people to reach out if they need help.

She says no one should go to sleep hungry and is offering to help people who run out of food or necessities; it’s all confidential and no details will be passed on.

Sarah Dundon says families have enough concerns and shouldn’t worry about putting food on the table.

She says people shouldn’t be embarrassed to ask for help:

The post on Subway Oakpark Tralee’s Facebook page: