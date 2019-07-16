Tralee business nominated for national food award

A Tralee business is nominated for a national food award.

Doireann Barrett’s the Gluten Free Kitchen Company is short-listed in the Free From / Vegan Product of the Year category at the Food & Drink Business Awards.

The awards are part of the National Food & Drink Business Conference and Exhibition 2019, which will be held at the Citywest Convention Centre in Dublin on the 5th of September.

The Gluten Free Kitchen Company is up again Applegreen, Birds Eye Pizza, Freshways Food Co, and KBH Nutrition in the Free From / Vegan Product of the Year category.