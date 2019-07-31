Tralee business to increase its workforce

A popular Tralee business is increasing its workforce.

CH, which was established in 1968, is currently carrying out major renovations to its premises at The Mall; it’s the fourth significant reinvestment in the

The works are at an advanced stage and management say all parts of the business will be back under one roof in the coming months; the business is continuing to trade from stores in Abbeycourt.

CH is looking to add 16 people to bring its workforce to 86; that will increase to around 100 during the busy Christmas period.

The roles include an optometrist, sales assistant and managers of the Clarins, Chanel, Inglot and Benefit counters.

Current Vacancies at CH:

Beauty Consultant 39 hours per week X 1

Fragrance Consultant 20 – 39 hours per week X 1

Make-up artists part time 20 – 39 hours per week X 1 (Inglot part timer)

Pharmacy sales assistant 39 hours X 1

Stockroom operative (seasonal contract 4 months) 20 – 39 hours per week

Sales Assistants 39 hours per week X 3

E-commerce administrative assistant 39 hours – 1 year contract

Optometrist 20-39 hours X 1

Clarins Counter Manager 39 hours X 1

Chanel Counter Manager 39 hours x 1

Clarins Beauty Consultant 20- 39 hours X 1

Inglot Counter Manager 39 hours X 1

Benefit Brow Expert (20-39 hours) X 1

Benefit Counter Manager 39 hours X 1

For anyone looking for more information on the vacancies we have they can email [email protected]