A Tralee business has been honoured nationally at Ireland’s Forecourt and Convenience Retailer awards.

Corrib Oil Spar Express in Tralee has been named as 2019 Newcomer of the Year.

The awards ceremony took place in the Clayton Hotel in Dublin.

Corrib Oil was also nominated for the Best Forecourt Faculties, while O’Shea’s Gala in Blennerville was shortlisted in the Best Customer Service category.