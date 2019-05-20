Tralee business defrauded of tens of thousands of euro

A Tralee business was scammed of tens of thousands of euro through invoice redirection fraud.

This scam, also known as business email compromise, is where significant amounts of money is redirected from a genuine supplier.

The fraudster sends an email to a business purporting to be a legitimate supplier requesting to change bank details of supplier; the victim changes them and makes the next payment but doesn’t realise what’s happened until the supplier makes contact to say an invoice hasn’t been paid.





Garda Niall O’Connor is appealing to finance officers in businesses to be aware and to question any email requesting bank details be changed.

He says businesses in Kerry are being targeted, including one in Tralee which lost tens of thousands of euro.