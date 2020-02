A Tralee based business has achieved a quality mark signifying it meets the highest standards of service and trust.

DigiWiz Ltd has been awarded the All-Ireland Business All-Star accreditation, an independently verified standard mark for indigenous businesses.

DigiWiz offers digital technology and STEAM sessions to schools, youth clubs, birthday parties, and summer camps.

They’ll be awarded their All-Ireland Business All-Star at a ceremony in Croke Park on March 24th.