Tralee Bus Éireann staff honoured at GEM Awards

Tralee Bus Éireann staff have been honoured at the annual GEM Awards.

Bus Éireann celebrated its employees’ success in 2019 at the awards ceremony, which recognised excellent customer service, community impact, performance and forward thinking.

The maintenance staff at the local Tralee garage were awarded Team of the Year and were praised for their dedication to maintaining the fleet of buses.

Paul Matthews, from the same garage, was awarded Apprentice of the Year in recognition of his proactive approach to learning on the job and his cooperation and communication with the garage foreman.