Tralee bus depot planning decision appealed

A decision by Kerry County Council to grant planning permission, subject to conditions, for a bus depot in Tralee has been appealed.

The local authority granted permission to Bernadette Daly to construct a warehouse building for use as a bus depot and a new site entrance at Cloonanorig, Monavalley Industrial Park.

The proposed warehouse would be 238 square metres and will service buses in the Dublin Coach bus fleet.

The decision has been appealed to An Bord Pleanala by local resident Siobhan Flynn.

The board are due to decide on the matter by October 22nd.