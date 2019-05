The Pollmann-Daamen brothers from Tralee have been included in the final 12-player squad to represent Ireland at the upcoming FIBA Under 16 Men’s European Championship Division B in Montenegro.

Sean and Tim Pollman-Daamen both play for Mercy Mounthawk and TK Bobcats.

The Ireland squad, which will be coached by Garveys Tralee Warriors Coach Pat Price will compete in the European Championship in August.