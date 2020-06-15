Tralee brothers among in this year’s EY Entrepreneur of the Year

Two Tralee brothers have been named among the 24 finalists in this year’s EY Entrepreneur of the Year.

Paul and Neil Fitzgibbon of Ard Rí Marble are nominees in the Industry category.

Ard Rí Marble of Curaheen began manufacturing marble fireplaces in 1989 and over the years diversified into three brands – Deanta Wood, Henley Stoves and Fitzgibbon Interiors.

One of the finalists in the International category of the 2020 EY Entrepreneur of the Year is Pat Lucey of Aspira, Cork; Pat has family connections in Annascaul.

The category winners and overall winner will be selected in Novembe