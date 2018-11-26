Tralee Boxing Club Tournament Review

Boxers from Limerick, Tipperary, Cork and Kerry participated at Tralee Boxing Club.

Rathkeale BC brought a strong team of seven boxers, going home with 5 wins. Sliabh Luchra Castleisland had 3 from 3, with Dean Martin, Paul Browne, Liam Walsh taking the honours.

Tipperary were well represented from the Chris Towmey stable while Jordan Goggin looked good from the Ballyduff BC, as did a few from Tralee itself.





It was a great start to the season, with events on the way including shows in Castleisland, Ballyduff, the Limerick league, a Galway trip and the Kerry Championship.