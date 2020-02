Tralee Boxing Club will have 15 entries into the Munster Championships in March 2020.

The County Championships in Castleisland were a great success for the Tralee Club.

Two 11 year olds stole the show-Jamsey Casey & Mikey Burke were top notch as they outgunned their opponents in each round.

Boxers will now have to maintain their weight for the weigh ins on the 1st March as they seek Munster glory.