Tralee-born president of Royal College of Physicians says major focus needed on safe outdoor activities

The public health message for COVID-19 needs to focus on positive and safe outdoor activities.

That’s according to the President of the Royal College of Physicians (RCPI), Professor Mary Horgan.

Professor Horgan, who is from Tralee, said she agrees with Professor Luke O’Neill that there needs to be more emphasis on what people can do safely outside.

Yesterday the Government announced a national fund of €17 million to help the tourism and hospitality sector develop outdoor dining facilities.

Professor Horgan said it’s a very welcome investment.