Tralee-born president of Royal College of Physicians to honour Dr Fauci

President of the Royal College of Physicians (RCPI), Professor Mary Horgan, is to award an honorary fellowship to US infectious diseases specialist Dr Anthony Fauci.

An honorary fellowship is the college’s highest award and is reserved for world leaders in medical science and those who have made an exceptional contribution to society.

Dr Fauci will receive the award in recognition of his outstanding and inspirational professional leadership, remarkable energy and his unrelenting commitment to science as a vehicle to continuously improve the practice of medicine and public health, the RCPI says.

Professor Mary Horgan, who is from Tralee, says it’s a huge privilege to welcome Dr Fauci to the RCPI, adding he’s a highly inspirational figure for medical professionals and scientists around the world.

The ceremony will be shown on the RCPI’s YouTube channel from 6.30pm this evening.