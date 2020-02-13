Tralee based ViClarity honoured at InsuranceERM Awards

Tralee based company ViClarity has been honoured at the InsuranceERM Awards 2020.

Headed-up by Ogie Sheehy, ViClarity is a cloud-based audit, risk and compliance solution that allows organisations effectively identify, monitor, score and report on their operational risks.

They won the Operational Risk Solution of the Year at the InsuranceERM Awards, which recognise the best in risk management, actuarial and risk modelling practices in the UK and European markets.

ViClarity will be presented with their accolade at the Tower of London on March 12th.